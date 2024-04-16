Open Menu

Replacement Of Outdated Lines, Solar Scheme Dire Need, Says MD WASA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2024 | 08:19 PM

Managing Director WASA Chaudhry Muhammad Danish Tuesday said that replacement of outdated lines and shifting of disposal stations on solar system was dire need

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Managing Director WASA Chaudhry Muhammad Danish Tuesday said that replacement of outdated lines and shifting of disposal stations on solar system was dire need.

He said that WASA was facing challenges due to the deterioration of sewerage and water supply systems in city and the huge increase in electricity bills.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) expert representative of South Asia division here, Director Works Arif Abbas, Director Admin Ahsan Bilal Qureshi, Deputy Director Planning and Design WASA Muhammad Nadeem and others were also present on the occasion.

He stated that crown failure and mixing of water supply incidents were occurring in different areas of the city on daily basis due to more than 1200 km of outdated sewage network and more than 1000 km of water supply lines.

There was an urgent need for mega projects of replacement of sewerage and water supply lines to prevent such incidents.

He said that solar project was also necessary as cost of electricity billls have increased due to running of disposal stations and tube wells operated by WASA.

He said that the role of the Japanese agency JICA in solving the problems of WASA was also unforgettable. He thanked friendly country for providing assistance in latest machinery project.

APP/sak

