Replacement of sewerage line project approved

Housing Urban and Public Health Engineering (PHE) department has approved replacement of sewerage line project at Basti Thaheem and Baghwala with funds of Rs 186 million to facilitate local people

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :Housing Urban and Public Health Engineering (PHE) department has approved replacement of sewerage line project at Basti Thaheem and Baghwala with funds of Rs 186 million to facilitate local people.

This was disclosed by Secretary Housing South Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood during his visit of the site here on Saturday.

He said that the project would facilitate residents of Basti Thaheem and Baghwala and the suburban areas of Naag Shah. He said that the project was being demanded by the masses from last few months and the work would be started soon. He said that there would be no compromise on the quality of material and asked officers concerned to ensure completion of the project within the given time otherwise strict action would be taken.

The secretary housing added that work was continued on various projects of the housing department and said that the process of monitoring was being improved.