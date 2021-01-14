Replica of Koh-i-Noor diamond put on display for public in PMNH

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The Replica of Koh-i-Noor, the largest diamond of the world has displayed for visitors at Pakistan Museum of Natural History (PMNH). Koh-i-noor weighing 105.6 carats (21.12g), possibly mined from the Kollur mine, Golconda, India. Its weight is186 carats (38.2g) and it was acquired by Alauddin Khalji, Sultan of Delhi, an official of Pakistan Museum and Natural History told APP on Thursday.

The diamond was also part of the Mughal Peacock Throne (Takhat-e-Taoos). He said that the diamond was lodged at the very top of the throne, in the head of a glistening gemstone peacock. When Persian ruler Nadar Shah invaded Delhi in 1739, along with other treasures, he also took the Peacock Throne as a part of his treasure, but he removed the Tamur Ruby and Koh-i-Noor diamond to wear it on its armband.

� It remained in Afghanistan for almost 70 years. After decades of fighting, in 1813, Sikh ruler Ranjit Singh had won back all the Indian land seized since the time of Ahmed Shah and he also brought Koh-i-Noor back to India, he said.

This historical world largest diamond "Koh-i-Noor" is the symbol of loyalty, grace and affection, he added.

By keeping in view of his historical entity, PMNH officials acquired replica of Koh-i-Noor and now opened for general public, he stated.