UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Replica Of Koh-i-Noor Diamond Put On Display For Public In PMNH

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 01:17 PM

Replica of Koh-i-Noor diamond put on display for public in PMNH

The Replica of Koh-i-Noor, the largest diamond of the world has displayed for visitors at Pakistan Museum of Natural History (PMNH). Koh-i-noor weighing 105.6 carats (21.12g), possibly mined from the Kollur mine, Golconda, India. Its weight is186 carats (38.2g) and it was acquired by Alauddin Khalji, Sultan of Delhi, an official of Pakistan Museum and Natural History told APP on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The Replica of Koh-i-Noor, the largest diamond of the world has displayed for visitors at Pakistan Museum of Natural History (PMNH). Koh-i-noor weighing 105.6 carats (21.12g), possibly mined from the Kollur mine, Golconda, India. Its weight is186 carats (38.2g) and it was acquired by Alauddin Khalji, Sultan of Delhi, an official of Pakistan Museum and Natural History told APP on Thursday.

The diamond was also part of the Mughal Peacock Throne (Takhat-e-Taoos). He said that the diamond was lodged at the very top of the throne, in the head of a glistening gemstone peacock. When Persian ruler Nadar Shah invaded Delhi in 1739, along with other treasures, he also took the Peacock Throne as a part of his treasure, but he removed the Tamur Ruby and Koh-i-Noor diamond to wear it on its armband.

� It remained in Afghanistan for almost 70 years. After decades of fighting, in 1813, Sikh ruler Ranjit Singh had won back all the Indian land seized since the time of Ahmed Shah and he also brought Koh-i-Noor back to India, he said.

This historical world largest diamond "Koh-i-Noor" is the symbol of loyalty, grace and affection, he added.

By keeping in view of his historical entity, PMNH officials acquired replica of Koh-i-Noor and now opened for general public, he stated.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Delhi Afghanistan World 2G All From Top Weight

Recent Stories

PML-Q will hold intra party elections within next ..

12 minutes ago

Timely completion of development projects to uplif ..

2 minutes ago

Youth killed on road in sargodha

2 minutes ago

Concern expressed over illegal detention of Malik, ..

2 minutes ago

GCU Chiniot Campus construction work to begin next ..

2 minutes ago

Fog likely to grip certain areas of KP: Met

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.