UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reply Filed Against Nawaz Sharif's Bail Plea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 06:47 PM

Reply filed against Nawaz Sharif's bail plea

Superintendent Kot Lakhpat Jail Monday submitted his reply to Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a petition seeking former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's bail on medical grounds in Al-Azizia Steel Mills verdict

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Superintendent Kot Lakhpat Jail Monday submitted his reply to Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a petition seeking former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's bail on medical grounds in Al-Azizia Steel Mills verdict.

The medical report of former prime minister had also been attached with the reply.

It stated that health condition of Nawaz Sharif was stable under ongoing treatment.

The former prime minister had refused to have an ECG test, it further said.

A list of medicines being given to the prisoner currently was also attached with the medical report.

It stated that former prime minister had been suffering from diabetes, blood pressure and cardiac diseases since 2011.

The accused had also under gone a cardiac by pass in 2016 while stent had been placed in 2001 and 2017.

The reply prayed the court to disposed of the bail petition of Nawaz Sharif.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Prisoner Jail 2017 2016 Islamabad High Court From Blood Court

Recent Stories

840 Kg polythene bags confiscated

3 minutes ago

BTAP to get Rs 27bln in KP budget , mountains near ..

3 minutes ago

Abbottabad Police seize 36kg hashish, 2kg heroin

3 minutes ago

Airbus Launches Program to Create Narrow-Body Airc ..

22 minutes ago

Rescue workers douse Malikabad forest fire

22 minutes ago

Dubai DED issues 2,599 new licences in May

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.