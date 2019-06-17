(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Superintendent Kot Lakhpat Jail Monday submitted his reply to Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a petition seeking former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's bail on medical grounds in Al-Azizia Steel Mills verdict

The medical report of former prime minister had also been attached with the reply.

It stated that health condition of Nawaz Sharif was stable under ongoing treatment.

The former prime minister had refused to have an ECG test, it further said.

A list of medicines being given to the prisoner currently was also attached with the medical report.

It stated that former prime minister had been suffering from diabetes, blood pressure and cardiac diseases since 2011.

The accused had also under gone a cardiac by pass in 2016 while stent had been placed in 2001 and 2017.

The reply prayed the court to disposed of the bail petition of Nawaz Sharif.