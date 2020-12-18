Reply sought from authorities on plea by Rana Mashhood

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday issued notices to the authorities concerned for January 5 on a petition filed by former provincial minister Rana Mashhood against investigation by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in matters of Punjab Sports Board

Justice Mushtaq Ahmad Chaudhry passed the orders on a petition filed by the former minister.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that FIA had launched investigations in matters of Punjab Sports board whereas it was a federal institution and did not have the powers to launch investigations in provincial matters.

He submitted that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had already filed reference in connection with the sports festival, therefore, dual inquiry could not be held in the matter.

He argued that the inquiry by the FIA was a step beyond its powers. He also pleaded with the court to seek details of allegations against Rana Mashhood from anti-corruption.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, issued notices to the authorities concernedand sought reply till January 5.