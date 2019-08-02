UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reply Sought From FIA On Missing Of Faisal Tariq

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 05:48 PM

Reply sought from FIA on missing of Faisal Tariq

The Islamabad High Couuirt (IHC) Friday sought reply from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a petition seeking recovery of Faisal Tariq, the son of Mian Tariq, a main character in 'videogate scandal'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Couuirt (IHC) Friday sought reply from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a petition seeking recovery of Faisal Tariq, the son of Mian Tariq, a main character in 'videogate scandal'.

Acting Chief Justice IHC Aamer Farooq took up the petition for hearing filed by the sister of Faisal Tariq, seeking recovery of her brother.

The petitioner's counsel Asif Chaudhry claimed before the bench that director general FIA had made Faisal Tariq disappeared.

Justice Farooq remarked that how DG FIA could make someone disappear and why FIA Lahore had been nominated as respondent to which the lawyer said that the missing person had talked to his family from Lahore at the time when he was leaving for Islamabad.

Mian Tariq, the father of Faisal Tariq, was also arrested on July 10, and then produced before the court on July 16, he argued, adding that the family of missing person was also unaware about his location.

He prayed the court to issue directives for recovery of Faisal Tariq and his production before the court.

The bench served notices to FIA and sought reply within one week.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Chief Justice Islamabad Scandal Federal Investigation Agency July Islamabad High Court Family From Court

Recent Stories

Sanjrani's vote win shows members' trust in his le ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish company keen for establish partnership wit ..

2 minutes ago

Two accused granted exemption from hearing

2 minutes ago

AJK President condemns India's attempt to change I ..

2 minutes ago

Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) announces resu ..

9 minutes ago

Rs 2.1 mln fine slapped on 10,587 parking rules' v ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.