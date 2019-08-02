Reply sought from FIA on missing of Faisal Tariq

The Islamabad High Couuirt (IHC) Friday sought reply from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a petition seeking recovery of Faisal Tariq, the son of Mian Tariq, a main character in 'videogate scandal'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Couuirt ( IHC ) Friday sought reply from Federal Investigation Agency ( FIA ) in a petition seeking recovery of Faisal Tariq, the son of Mian Tariq, a main character in 'videogate scandal '.

Acting Chief Justice IHC Aamer Farooq took up the petition for hearing filed by the sister of Faisal Tariq, seeking recovery of her brother.

The petitioner's counsel Asif Chaudhry claimed before the bench that director general FIA had made Faisal Tariq disappeared.

Justice Farooq remarked that how DG FIA could make someone disappear and why FIA Lahore had been nominated as respondent to which the lawyer said that the missing person had talked to his family from Lahore at the time when he was leaving for Islamabad.

Mian Tariq, the father of Faisal Tariq, was also arrested on July 10, and then produced before the court on July 16, he argued, adding that the family of missing person was also unaware about his location.

He prayed the court to issue directives for recovery of Faisal Tariq and his production before the court.

The bench served notices to FIA and sought reply within one week.