Reply sought from IGP over not providing security to Mushtaq Sukhera

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought a reply from inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab over not providing police security and a bullet proof vehicle to former IGP Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera.

The court remarked that it suspended orders of withdrawing police security and a bullet proof vehicle from former IGP then why its orders were not complied with.

The court observed that if the court orders were not complied with till the next date of hearing, February 17, then IGP Punjab appear in person.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders on a petition filed by the former IGP Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera against withdrawing security and bullet proof vehicle from him.

A counsel on behalf of the petitioner argued before the court that security and bullet proof vehicle had not been provided to his client despite the fact that the court had suspended orders of withdrawing them. He requested the court to ensure implementation of its orders.

It is worth mentioning here that the court had suspended orders of withdrawing police security and a bullet proof vehicle from Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera, on last hearing.

The former IGP had submitted that he served as IGP Balochistan, additional IGP CTD Balochistan, and IGP Punjab. He submitted that the Punjab government provided bullet proof vehicle and police security to him over security threats for being former police chief. He submitted that he was also an accused in 2014 Model Town tragedy case whereas the trial was pending before an anti-terrorism court.

He submitted that, despite security threats, the security and vehicle had been withdrawn from him. He submitted that he approached the incumbent IGP over withdrawing the security but his grievance was not addressed.

He mentioned that the security could only be withdrawn on recommendations of a committee formed by the Punjab government. He pleaded with the court to set aside the orders of withdrawing security and vehicle.