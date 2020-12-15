UrduPoint.com
Reply Sought From Police On Plea Against Achakzai

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 09:16 PM

A sessions court on Tuesday sought a report from Station House Officer (SHO) Lari Adda police station on a petition seeking directions for registration of a criminal case against Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai over his controversial statement at Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) public meeting on December 13

Additional District and Sessions Judge Rizwan Aziz passed the orders on a petition filed by Advocate Tanveer Arshad Chaudhry.

The petitioner-counsel argued before the court that Achakzai alleged that the people of Lahore sided with British against Afghans in the past, during a PDM meeting held at Lahore on December 13.

He contended that Achakzai attempted to promote hate through his speech and it also hurt the feelings of the people. He pleaded with the court to issue directions for registration of the case against him.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, sought a reply from SHO Lari Adda Police Station and adjourned further hearing till December 22.

