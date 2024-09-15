Report exposes surge in arrests under draconian laws in IIOJK

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) A disturbing trend of arrests and legal actions against journalists, students, lawyers, and civilians in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir has raised serious concerns about fundamental rights and democratic norms.

According to a report by the Forum for Human Rights, over 2,700 Kashmiris were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA) between 2020 and December 2023.

The report highlights the particularly harsh treatment of journalists, with four out of seven journalists jailed in India hailing from IIOJK. Notable cases include the cases of Majid Hyderi, detained under the PSA on charges of criminal conspiracy and defamation, Irfan Mehraj, arrested under the UAPA in March 2023, Sajad Gul, arrested in January 2022 under the PSA and Fahad Shah, owner and editor of the banned 'Kashmir Walla', released on bail after 600 days in prison.

The report also notes the broad application of UAPA and PSA against students, lawyers, and religious procession participants, suggesting a pattern of suppressing dissent and controlling the narrative in the disputed region.

Experts warn that this trend undermines democratic norms, human rights, and freedom of the press in IIOJK, creating a chilling effect on independent journalism and civil society.

The report concludes that the international community must take notice of these alarming developments and press for the protection of fundamental rights in the disputed territory.

APP/ahr/378