UrduPoint.com

Report Finds Climate Change Leading Cause Behind Unprecedented Forest Fires

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2022 | 12:19 AM

Report finds climate change leading cause behind unprecedented forest fires

The Forestry, Environment and Wildlife Department has declared `Climate Change' as major contributor behind unprecedented fire in different forests of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The Forestry, Environment and Wildlife Department has declared `Climate Change' as major contributor behind unprecedented fire in different forests of the province.

In a detail report prepared by the department on forest fire incidents occurring during the period from May 23, to June 9, it was observed that rising temperature, a key indicator of climate change, caused more evaporation of moisture from ground, drying out the soil and making vegetation more flammable.

At the same, winter snow packs had been melting down for about a month, which indicated that forests were drier for longer periods of time.

"Natural causes include climate change, lightening, temperature transmission through rocks drought and heat continue with rising greenhouse gas emissions, we expect more wildfires in years ahead, especially with the fire seasons getting longer," warns the report.

As per Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) statistics, national rainfall for the month of March 2022 was 62% below normal and ranked 9th driest month since 1961 while rainfall was largely below normal over all parts of the country with Balochistan (-66%), Sindh (-65%), Punjab (-65%), KP (-66%), and AJK (-48%).

National rainfall for the month of April 2022 was 74%, largely below normal and ranked 2nd driest month since 1961 while rainfall remained largely below normal over all parts of the country with Punjab (-89%), KP (-79%), Baluchistan (-78%), AJK (-56%), and GB (-51%) -- all experienced extreme deficient rainfall.

National rainfall for the month of May 2022 was 48.4% largely below normal while rainfall remained largely below normal over all parts of the country with Baluchistan (-91%), Sindh (-91%), GB (-59%), Punjab (-46%), AJK (-37%), and KP (-25%).

Therefore, the decrease in rainfall and increase in temperature inordinately is a trigger for fires, the report explains.

Regarding anthropogenic activities, it says human action includes advertent or inadvertent actions. The tourist visiting forests for recreation purpose incidentally cause the forest fire and this year the biggest awareness drive was carried out by KP Forest Department during March and April, educating the tourist through social media, banners, pamphlets and brochures distribution.

The reports noted that the forest dependent communities traditionally burn dry grasses to get tender grass for livestock which sometimes resulted in forest fires due to winds and casual attitude of communities.

The report also mentioned rumours circulating in the areas that government was providing compensation or was to provide compensation for damages in forests and this might also have contributed to some of the fires.

About preventive measures, the report says while climate change requires another level of multi-sectoral action, KP's Action Plan 2017 has been updated as 2022 and an exercise for preparation of dealing with more and more fires has already been submitted.

KP Forest Department and Wildlife Department are designed to protect designated areas � therefore a joint action plan (with cost sharing) needs to be framed with private and communal owners before the onset of next Fire Season with determined roles and responsibilities of both in advance to counter fire in private areas effective and timely, the report suggests.

The report further said that from now onwards, all the plantations and other such activities like sowing or Assisted Natural Regeneration will be planned for only designated forests to avoid any further clash with locals on converting their grazing lands into forests.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Fire Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Punjab Social Media Drought Same Azad Jammu And Kashmir March April May June Gas 2017 All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Opposition leaders reject federal govt's budget fo ..

Opposition leaders reject federal govt's budget for next fiscal year

23 minutes ago
 Budget envisages PSDP worth Rs800b for next fiscal ..

Budget envisages PSDP worth Rs800b for next fiscal year

26 minutes ago
 Sindh govt will fight Dua Zahra's case now: Shehla ..

Sindh govt will fight Dua Zahra's case now: Shehla Raza

31 minutes ago
 Govt presented a balance Budget 2022-23: Mohsin Sh ..

Govt presented a balance Budget 2022-23: Mohsin Shahnawaz

4 minutes ago
 Miftah vows to enhance tax collection through trac ..

Miftah vows to enhance tax collection through track & trace system on cigarettes ..

23 minutes ago
 Additional Secretary to PM office visits Gwadar to ..

Additional Secretary to PM office visits Gwadar to review CPEC projects

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.