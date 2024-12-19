Report Launched On Greece Boat Tragedy Stressing Multi-layered Surveillance System
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) on Thursday launched a comprehensive briefing paper titled 'Greece Boat Tragedy: Policy and Legal Recommendations', suggesting legal and policy frameworks to combat human smuggling and prevent similar tragedies in the future.
Speaking on the occasion, Syed Kausar Abbas, Executive Director of SSDO, stressed the urgency of a collective approach to tackling migrant smuggling.
“To prevent tragedies like the Greece boat incident, we must adopt a comprehensive strategy that strengthens legal frameworks, enhances law enforcement capacities, and fosters inter-agency collaboration," he said.
He called for raising public awareness and creating economic opportunities to address the root causes of irregular migration.
The briefing paper provided a detailed road-map addressing the multifaceted challenges of irregular migration said in a press release issued here.
It called for amendments to anti-human smuggling legislation and stressed integrating victim rehabilitation, data analysis, and training programs into enforcement strategies.
It emphasized enhanced capacity of law enforcement agencies and the judiciary through specialized training for police, prosecutors, and judges.
The report called for establishing regional task forces and procedural manuals to streamline coordination among law enforcement, immigration authorities, and victim service providers is also highlighted.
To strengthen border security, the briefing paper proposed multi-layered surveillance systems incorporating advanced technologies such as biometrics and AI-driven analytics to monitor migration flows effectively.
It highlighted public awareness campaigns as essential to addressing the root causes of irregular migration. The paper called for nationwide multimedia initiatives featuring survivor testimonies and educational modules on safe migration pathways, targeting youth in migration-prone areas through schools, social media, and community outreach programs.
