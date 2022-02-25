Report of 171 indicators launched in AJK

The AJK government department of statistics and the department of planning and development Friday unveiled a report of 171 indicators launched in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) under the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey 2020-21 Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi was the chief guest at the ceremony, held in Islamabad, said a press release issued by AJK Prime Minister office

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) : The AJK government department of statistics and the department of planning and development Friday unveiled a report of 171 indicators launched in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) under the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey 2020-21 Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi was the chief guest at the ceremony, held in Islamabad, said a press release issued by AJK Prime Minister office.

Addressing the participants, he said that the economic development of any country or region depends on its effective and viable planning and for that it is based on correct, realistic facts.

"Basic statistics are of fundamental importance. In view of this need, reliable data from various sectors have been obtained through Multiple Indicators Cluster Survey (MICS) in collaboration with UNICEF to move the economic development of AJK in the right direction," he said.

The prime minister said that it was our responsibility to provide accurate statistics required for economic, socio-economic development in the state and the government of AJK is implementing possible steps for economic development of the state as per the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. "Yes, and its fruits will soon reach the common man in any case," he added.

The prime minister said,"In line with its development agenda, would ensure equitable supply and distribution of resources to all the backward areas of the state so that the welfare of the people could be ensured through systematic planning for construction and development of the area as per modern requirements.

Earlier, Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey was conducted in Azad Kashmir in2007-08. But now, meeting modern requirements, the Department of Planning and Development, in collaboration with UNICEF, recently completed the second phase of the survey. These surveys are very helpful in determining the budget expenditure for development initiatives and especially for the social sector.

Launched in 2020-21, one of the largest projects of its kind in which 7,600 households in the area were sampled, on the basis of which data was also provided at district level. Minister for Planning and Development Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid, UNICEF Deputy Representative in Pakistan Dr. Inosa Kabore, Chief Secretary Azad Kashmir Shakeel Qadir Khan and Additional Chief Secretary Development Dr Sajid Mehmood Chauhan also addressed the ceremony while Minister for Local Government Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Ahmed and other senior officials were also present on this occasion.