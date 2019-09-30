Report of committee on NPHDA presented in National Assembly

(@FahadShabbir)

Chairman of the NA Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat Syed Amin-ul- Haq on Monday presented the report of the committee on the Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NPHDA) bill 2019 in the National Assembly (NA).

The objective of the bill is to facilitate housing sector, real estate development and other activities related to land and construction.

The standing committee on September 26 (Thursday) unanimously approved the Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Bill. The committee termed it a befitting initiative of the government to channelize and consolidate housing and real estate development in public sector besides providing low cost housing to low income groups.

Statement of Objects and Reasons:- Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority needs to be established for the purposes of planning development, construction and management of real estate development schemes and projects, including housing and matters connected therewith and ancillary thereto so as to pursue philanthropic and other objectives on profit and non-profit basis and to carry out refurbishment, uplift or establishment and maintenance of infrastructure, roads etc. and the performance of other civic and municipal ventures or tasks.