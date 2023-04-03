Report of firing incident in Balochistan area to be presented in NA: Rana Tanveer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Monday assured the National Assembly that the report of the firing incident in the area of Balochistan would be tabled in the house.

On point of order rise by Balochistan National Party's Muhammad Hashim Notezai, Mohammad Aslam Bhootani, and Mir Munawar Ali Talpur, the minister said, the concerns of the members would be conveyed to the ministry of interior and a comprehensive report in this regard would be presented in the house.

Earlier, the National Assembly offered Fateha for the security personnel martyred at the Pak-Iran border by the terrorists. The Fateha was led by MNA Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali.