Report of Human Rights watch exposes Indian atrocities in IIOJ&K : Spokesman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Spokesman, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri has said that the latest report of Human Rights watch has exposed Indian atrocities in IIOJK and discriminatory attitude towards the minorities in India.

The prevailing situation in IIOJK is worsening day by day and since August 5 last year Indian forces have been using every brutal tool against the Kashmiris, he highlighted while speaking to a Radio Pakistan's current affairs program.

He said at the time, the condemnation of Indian policies has been observed across the globe, adding, UNSC held three meetings over Kashmir dispute in two years and the Kashmir issue is being discussed in parliaments of various countries.

He said amnesty International has closed its offices in India So, it is not right to say that international community is not taking notice of Kashmir dispute.

Pakistan has always condemned the Indian atrocities in IIOJ&K but it is collective responsibility of the international community to sort out a sustainable solution to Kashmir issue and ensure the implementation of UN resolutions in this regard, he urged.

He said today, India is losing in IIOJ&K and its policies in the valley have completely failedThe voices within India are also rising against the Indian policies in occupied valley, he said, adding, UNSC resolutions on Kashmir dispute provide the basis to the solution of this long-standing dispute and India is bound to implement these. India will have to leave IIOJ&K eventually.