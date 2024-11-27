Report Of Treatment Of Patients Submitted To Commissioner
Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2024 | 11:40 AM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Director Health Services has submitted a report to the Commissioner on the treatment of patients coming to government hospitals of Tharparkar, Umerkot and Mirpurkhas districts from November 1 to November 15, 2024, regarding the medicines and other medical facilities provided to them.
According to the report, 146 normal deliveries, 30 operative deliveries, 32 general surgeries, 21 orthopedic surgeries, 135 orthopedic procedures, 102 children admitted to the nursery, 21,851 laboratory tests, 993 ultrasounds, 37 TB and 26 hepatitis patients were treated, 1,179 X-rays, 42 malaria, 42 surgeries, 9 dengue, 32 dental patients were treated, 23 root canals were performed, 15,034 emergency patients and 45 heart disease patients were provided medical facilities at the District Headquarters Hospital Mirpurkhas.
In District headquarter Hospital Umerkot, 50 normal deliveries, 3 operative deliveries, 12 general surgeries, 31 orthopedic procedures, 24 children admitted to the nursery, 10235 laboratory tests, 1097 ultrasounds, 26 TB and 11 hepatitis patients treated, 449 X-rays, 95 malaria patients treated, 46, one dengue and dental patients treated, 2085 emergency patients and 152 heart disease patients provided medical facilities.
In District Headquarters Hospital Tharparkar, 170 normal deliveries, 48 operative deliveries, 17 general surgeries, 79 children admitted to the nursery, 3561 laboratory tests, 998 ultrasounds, 14 TB and 4 hepatitis patients treated, 566 X-rays, 33 surgeries, 26 malaria and 32 dental patients treated, 1 dengue patient treated, 20 routes Canal 2012 emergency patients and 540 heart disease patients were provided medical facilities.
In Taluka Headquarters Mirpurkhas, 39 normal deliveries, 20 pressure deliveries, 3 general surgeries, 5 orthopedic procedures, 1205 laboratory tests, 221 ultrasounds, 21 TB and 1 hepatitis patients were treated, 231 X-rays, 36 malaria, 78 dental patients were treated.
In Taluka Headquarters Umarkot, 94 normal deliveries, 1273 laboratory tests, 85 ultrasounds, 29 TB and 8 hepatitis patients were treated, 451 X-rays, 174 malaria patients were treated, 15 dental patients were treated. In Taluka Headquarters Tharparkar, 1459 emergency patients were provided medical facilities.
According to the report of the Director of Health, 169 normal Deliveries, 33 children admitted to the nursery, 2388 laboratory tests, 915 ultrasounds, treatment of 23 TB and 18 hepatitis patients, 518 X-rays, treatment of 128 malaria and 52 dental patients, 2 root canals, 1994 emergency patients and 6 heart disease patients were provided medical facilities.
APP/hms
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today
SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests
PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024
Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics
Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him
West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes
Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip
Trump tariff vow drives choppy day for markets
PTI founder to be released from jail by courts: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..
Azma Bukhari condemns violence against media persons by PTI extremists
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Naqvi commends security forces for restoring peace in Islamabad15 minutes ago
-
SCP refuses to take suo moto on use of force against PTI protesters15 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 94,400 cusecs water15 minutes ago
-
Traders to follow the ban on plastic shopper bags in Nowshera Virkan: AC16 minutes ago
-
UK-based NGO gifts 'winter kits' to deserving children in AJK25 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting for Polio eradication35 minutes ago
-
DC inspects development projects, sanitation measures35 minutes ago
-
Naqvi praises Police for foil terrorist attack at Punjab-KP border35 minutes ago
-
UK-based NGO gifts 'Winter Kits' to deserving school-going children in AJK35 minutes ago
-
Khursheed Shah inaugurates fashion design studios & distributes scholarship cheques36 minutes ago
-
Month-long CCTV camera installation course concludes1 hour ago
-
PTI’s protest in Islamabad a 'colossal failure,' says minister Tarar1 hour ago