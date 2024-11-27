Open Menu

Report Of Treatment Of Patients Submitted To Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2024 | 11:40 AM

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Director Health Services has submitted a report to the Commissioner on the treatment of patients coming to government hospitals of Tharparkar, Umerkot and Mirpurkhas districts from November 1 to November 15, 2024, regarding the medicines and other medical facilities provided to them.

According to the report, 146 normal deliveries, 30 operative deliveries, 32 general surgeries, 21 orthopedic surgeries, 135 orthopedic procedures, 102 children admitted to the nursery, 21,851 laboratory tests, 993 ultrasounds, 37 TB and 26 hepatitis patients were treated, 1,179 X-rays, 42 malaria, 42 surgeries, 9 dengue, 32 dental patients were treated, 23 root canals were performed, 15,034 emergency patients and 45 heart disease patients were provided medical facilities at the District Headquarters Hospital Mirpurkhas.

In District headquarter Hospital Umerkot, 50 normal deliveries, 3 operative deliveries, 12 general surgeries, 31 orthopedic procedures, 24 children admitted to the nursery, 10235 laboratory tests, 1097 ultrasounds, 26 TB and 11 hepatitis patients treated, 449 X-rays, 95 malaria patients treated, 46, one dengue and dental patients treated, 2085 emergency patients and 152 heart disease patients provided medical facilities.

In District Headquarters Hospital Tharparkar, 170 normal deliveries, 48 operative deliveries, 17 general surgeries, 79 children admitted to the nursery, 3561 laboratory tests, 998 ultrasounds, 14 TB and 4 hepatitis patients treated, 566 X-rays, 33 surgeries, 26 malaria and 32 dental patients treated, 1 dengue patient treated, 20 routes Canal 2012 emergency patients and 540 heart disease patients were provided medical facilities.

In Taluka Headquarters Mirpurkhas, 39 normal deliveries, 20 pressure deliveries, 3 general surgeries, 5 orthopedic procedures, 1205 laboratory tests, 221 ultrasounds, 21 TB and 1 hepatitis patients were treated, 231 X-rays, 36 malaria, 78 dental patients were treated.

In Taluka Headquarters Umarkot, 94 normal deliveries, 1273 laboratory tests, 85 ultrasounds, 29 TB and 8 hepatitis patients were treated, 451 X-rays, 174 malaria patients were treated, 15 dental patients were treated. In Taluka Headquarters Tharparkar, 1459 emergency patients were provided medical facilities.

According to the report of the Director of Health, 169 normal Deliveries, 33 children admitted to the nursery, 2388 laboratory tests, 915 ultrasounds, treatment of 23 TB and 18 hepatitis patients, 518 X-rays, treatment of 128 malaria and 52 dental patients, 2 root canals, 1994 emergency patients and 6 heart disease patients were provided medical facilities.

