Report On Acid Throwing Incident Sought
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 04:46 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) on Monday taking notice of acid throwing incident on a woman in Ghulam Muhammad Abad area, sought a detailed report from City Police Officer (CPO).
Three people riding on a motorcycle threw acid on Rida Batool w/o Shafique, resident of Hussainabad locality, Marzipura on Sunday night.
The woman suffered burn injuries on the face.
Rescue-1122 team shifted the victim to a burn center for medical treatment.
On the report of victim's brother, Muhammad Abad police have registered a case againstfour suspects- Hassan, Nadeem, Aiman and Fatima.