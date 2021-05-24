Report on acid throwing incident sought

Regional Police Officer (RPO) on Monday taking notice of acid throwing incident on a woman in Ghulam Muhammad Abad area, sought a detailed report from City Police Officer (CPO)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) on Monday taking notice of acid throwing incident on a woman in Ghulam Muhammad Abad area, sought a detailed report from City Police Officer (CPO).

Three people riding on a motorcycle threw acid on Rida Batool w/o Shafique, resident of Hussainabad locality, Marzipura on Sunday night.

The woman suffered burn injuries on the face.

Rescue-1122 team shifted the victim to a burn center for medical treatment.

On the report of victim's brother, Muhammad Abad police have registered a case againstfour suspects- Hassan, Nadeem, Aiman and Fatima.