UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Report On Acid Throwing Incident Sought

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 04:46 PM

Report on acid throwing incident sought

Regional Police Officer (RPO) on Monday taking notice of acid throwing incident on a woman in Ghulam Muhammad Abad area, sought a detailed report from City Police Officer (CPO)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) on Monday taking notice of acid throwing incident on a woman in Ghulam Muhammad Abad area, sought a detailed report from City Police Officer (CPO).

Three people riding on a motorcycle threw acid on Rida Batool w/o Shafique, resident of Hussainabad locality, Marzipura on Sunday night.

The woman suffered burn injuries on the face.

Rescue-1122 team shifted the victim to a burn center for medical treatment.

On the report of victim's brother, Muhammad Abad police have registered a case againstfour suspects- Hassan, Nadeem, Aiman and Fatima.

Related Topics

Police Rida Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAQ, RAK Rulers perform funeral prayers for Sheikh ..

7 minutes ago

Fahad Mustafa grabs cricketers’ attention

7 minutes ago

Armeena Khan shares her childhood joke with fans

26 minutes ago

Maryam Mujtaba, first woman from AJK, to become co ..

54 minutes ago

China's benchmark interbank gold prices mixed Mond ..

5 minutes ago

Twelve die in DR Congo gold mine accident: UN radi ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.