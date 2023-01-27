UrduPoint.com

Report On Computerization Of Land Record In 7 KP Districts Submitted To Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2023 | 07:51 PM

Director General Audit District Government Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Rehman on Friday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali here and presented him a special study report for the year 2021-22 regarding computerization and updation of land records of seven districts including Peshawar, Abbottabad, Mardan, Swat, Kohat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan districts

DG Audit District Government Shah Rehman told the Governor that under the Local Government Act 2013, these reports were to be submitted for discussion in the District Accounts Committees, but unfortunately, this did not happen and since then almost all the reports are pending.

He said that the Punjab and Sindh governments have amended the Local Government Act according to which the audit reports of the district government can be presented for discussion in the provincial assembly.

He further informed that the Auditor General of Pakistan also requested the Provincial Government of KP through the Governor to amend the Local Government Act in the province but it was not implemented. He requested the governor to take special interest in the report and take it up with the provincial government.

Governor Haji Ghulam Ali assured the DG Audit of his full cooperation and said that a meeting of the relevant authorities would be convened very soon so that the best solution could be found by discussing the issue.

The governor said that the issues highlighted in the report would be sent to the concerned commissioners so that immediate and best steps could be taken to resolve the long-lingering issue.

