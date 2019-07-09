Report on gender equality, violence against women launched

Acid Survivors Foundation (ASF-Pakistan) in partnership with National Commission on Status of Women (NCSW) and Group Development Pakistan (GDP) on Tuesday launched a report 'Good Practices to Counter Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) and Promote Gender Equality in Pakistan'.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Acid Survivors Foundation (ASF-Pakistan) in partnership with National Commission on Status of Women (NCSW) and Group Development Pakistan (GDP) on Tuesday launched a report 'Good Practices to Counter Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) and Promote Gender Equality in Pakistan '.

The report was launched at a ceremony attended by parliamentarians, women and girls' right activists, policy-makers, government representatives, civil society, media, children and the public at large.

The report is an outcome of a project "TAAWUN (Synergies)" funded by the delegation of the European Union.

The report emphasizes the overarching objective of ending violence and all forms of abuse against women and girls. The report maps out interventions that represent 'good practices' in countering violence against women and girls including acid and burn violence.

The publication offers a framework and criteria of good practices. It also showcases interventions bringing together useful information and insight of both government as well as civil society.

Moreover, the report documents and highlights the process and journey of landmark legislation and evolution of institutional mechanisms which has resulted in empowering women and in enforcing their rights.

Additionally, the report presents a way forward to further the national discourse on women and girls' rights.

Senator Farhatullah Babar complimented the ASF Pakistan for organizing this event and furnishing the report on countering VAWG.

He said, "We do not have access to any credible data which results in increased crime rates and the other factor critical factor is the non-implementation of existing laws which makes women more vulnerable." The European Union Ambassador to Pakistan Jean-Francois Cautain emphasized on the economic participation and empowerment of women to counter the challenges faced by women and girls.

He said, "We need to have access to reliable and up-to-date data to tackle the issues related to VAWG so that we know what we are dealing with. This data could lead to significant instrument for advocating with parliamentarians and bureaucracy to end violence against women and girls." Chairperson NCSW Ms. Khawar Mumtaz said, "We have come a long way in challenging the social structures in our society that perpetrates gender based violence and abuse. We have to address the root causes in order to eradicate gender-based violence and for that, the availability of credible data is crucial, so that prompt measures are taken at societal and institutional levels." She said the implementation of existing legislative framework and the upscaling of indigenous good practices can make a huge difference in improving the lives of vulnerable women and girls across socio-economic classes.

Executive Director, GDP, Valerie Khan explained that this event perfectly illustrated the contributions of the project 'TAAWUN (Synergies)' ensuring that the state institutions and civil society collaborate together, which is crucial to make a positive difference.

Mohammad Khan, Executive Director, ASF-Pakistan, Mohammad Khan said that the main objective of this report is to positively engage law and policy makers, and community members to identify solutions to counter acid or burn violence.

"We hope that this new narrative will trigger more encouraging interventions and will set the tone for proactive and effective action to build the Pakistan, a land where men, women, transwomen and girls live equally in a peaceful, just, safe, prosperous and conducive society."