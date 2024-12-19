Report on instruments adopted by 111th ILO session presented in NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) A report on the instruments adopted during the 111th session of the International Labour Conference (June 2023) was presented in the National Assembly on Thursday.

The report was presented by Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain in compliance with Article 19 of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Constitution.

The submission aimed to provide information to the House regarding the conference outcomes.