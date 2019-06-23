Report on International Religious Freedom

Washington (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) The annual Report to Congress on International Religious Freedom released.The report covers government policies violating religious belief and practices of groups, religious denominations and individuals, and U.S.

policies to promote religious freedom around the world. The U.S. Department of State submits the reports in accordance with the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998.The Department of State submits this annual report to the Congress in compliance with section 102(b) of the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998 (P.L.

105-292), as amended. This report covers the period between January 1 and December 31, 2018.U.S. embassies prepare the initial drafts of country chapters based on information from government officials, religious groups, nongovernmental organizations, journalists, human rights monitors, academics, media, and others.

The Office of International Religious Freedom, based in Washington, collaborates in collecting and analyzing additional information, drawing on its consultations with foreign government officials, domestic and foreign religious groups, domestic and foreign nongovernmental organizations, multilateral and other international and regional organizations, journalists, academic experts, community leaders, and other relevant U.S.

government institutions.The State Department's guiding principle is to ensure that all relevant information is presented as objectively, thoroughly, and fairly as possible.