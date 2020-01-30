UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Report On Joint Maritime Information Organization Bill Presented In NA

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 11:50 PM

Report on Joint Maritime Information Organization bill presented in NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Standing Committee on Defence Chairman Amjad Ali Khan Thursday presented in the National Assembly the report of his committee on the bill to provide for Constitution and Regulation of the Joint Maritime lnformation Organization [The Joint Maritime lnformation Organization Bill, 2019].

According to the statement of objects and reasons of the bill, Pakistan navy conceived Joint Maritime Information Organization (JMO) concept in 2012 to establish a formal mechanism for effective exchange of maritime related information between all stakeholders.

Consequently, a Joint Maritime Information Coordination (JMICC) was established under the auspices of Pakistan Navy at PNS Qasim, Karachi on February, 2013.

Maritime security had assumed significant importance in contemporary global environment facing major threats emanating from sea including piracy,transnational criminal activities, illegal fishing, smuggling, human and drug trafficking and gun running.

These threats could assume asymmetric proportions for the state. Early detection and timely warning to various agencies responsible for maritime security will enable coordinated, immediate and effective response to emerging situations. Majority of the maritime states had already restructured their maritime security organizations under a similar concept.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Navy Exchange Amjad Ali February Criminals All From

Recent Stories

US House Passes Measure to Limit Military Action A ..

43 minutes ago

Sweden to Evacuate Its Citizens From Coronavirus-H ..

43 minutes ago

Abbas to Fly to Cairo for Arab League Meeting on U ..

4 minutes ago

ISWESCO Executive Council hails support of UAE Pre ..

51 minutes ago

ISWESCO Executive Council hails support of UAE Pre ..

51 minutes ago

Anti-smuggling policy to help eradicate smuggling ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.