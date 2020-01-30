Report on Joint Maritime Information Organization bill presented in NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Standing Committee on Defence Chairman Amjad Ali Khan Thursday presented in the National Assembly the report of his committee on the bill to provide for Constitution and Regulation of the Joint Maritime lnformation Organization [The Joint Maritime lnformation Organization Bill, 2019].

According to the statement of objects and reasons of the bill, Pakistan navy conceived Joint Maritime Information Organization (JMO) concept in 2012 to establish a formal mechanism for effective exchange of maritime related information between all stakeholders.

Consequently, a Joint Maritime Information Coordination (JMICC) was established under the auspices of Pakistan Navy at PNS Qasim, Karachi on February, 2013.

Maritime security had assumed significant importance in contemporary global environment facing major threats emanating from sea including piracy,transnational criminal activities, illegal fishing, smuggling, human and drug trafficking and gun running.

These threats could assume asymmetric proportions for the state. Early detection and timely warning to various agencies responsible for maritime security will enable coordinated, immediate and effective response to emerging situations. Majority of the maritime states had already restructured their maritime security organizations under a similar concept.