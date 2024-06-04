Report on new toll plazas sites sought as admin pledge to zero tolerance against overloading

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) In compliance with the orders of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Dera Ghazi Khan divisional administration has pledged to pursue a zero tolerance policy against overloading on highways and has sought a report from highways department to identify sites for establishing more toll plazas to effectively monitor enforcement of Axel Load Management rules.

Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan division Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir, presiding over a meeting here Tuesday, ordered strict monitoring of trucks carrying business goods and warned that those found to be carrying more weight than the permissible limit would face heavy penalty.

In addition to heavy fine, other legal action would also be taken against the violators, the commissioner warned.

He said that awareness boards should be installed on the highways to convey to drivers and owners the information regarding the load their vehicles can carry. He observed that overloading not only increases risks of accidents but also damage roads. “We have to protect the roads ourselves.”

He asked deputy commissioners to handle this matter seriously and added that work on roads should begin. He further advised safety measures on the highways.

Director Development Waseem Akhtar Jatoyee, ADCG Fahad Noor, Xen highways and other officials were present.

