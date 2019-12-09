The Food and agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAOUN) in collaboration with Ministry of National Food Security and Research will launch first ever report on 'Pakistan Overview of Food Security and Nutrition, 2019 on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :The Food and agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAOUN) in collaboration with Ministry of National Food Security and Research will launch first ever report on 'Pakistan Overview of Food Security and Nutrition, 2019 on Tuesday.

The report is prepared by FAO in collaboration with World Food Program, UNICEF, World Health Organization under the leadership of Ministry of National Food Security and Research and other stakeholders.

The report provides the analysis and basis for monitoring food security and nutrition in Pakistan against Sustainable Development Goals 2 targets.

It will help support evidence based decision making by the stakeholders at national and provincial levels.

This report is based on the suite of the UN Flagship State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World annual reports (SOFI), and the Regional Asia Pacific Overview of Food Security and Nutrition series.

It is backed up by the global SOFI methodology and approach.

The Report has benefited from extensive consultations at Federal and provincial level, as well as the review of the technical committee.

Minister for National Food Security and Research Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar will be the chief gust of the report launching ceremony and highlight the government initiatives for ensuring food safety and security in the country.

The representatives of other UN agencies, senior officials of the concerned ministries and departments would attend the launching ceremony and share their experiences and expertise for the decision making.