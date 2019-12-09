UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Report On Pakistan's Food Security And Nutrition To Be Launched On Dec, 10

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 05:49 PM

Report on Pakistan's food security and nutrition to be launched on Dec, 10

The Food and agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAOUN) in collaboration with Ministry of National Food Security and Research will launch first ever report on 'Pakistan Overview of Food Security and Nutrition, 2019 on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :The Food and agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAOUN) in collaboration with Ministry of National Food Security and Research will launch first ever report on 'Pakistan Overview of Food Security and Nutrition, 2019 on Tuesday.

The report is prepared by FAO in collaboration with World Food Program, UNICEF, World Health Organization under the leadership of Ministry of National Food Security and Research and other stakeholders.

The report provides the analysis and basis for monitoring food security and nutrition in Pakistan against Sustainable Development Goals 2 targets.

It will help support evidence based decision making by the stakeholders at national and provincial levels.

This report is based on the suite of the UN Flagship State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World annual reports (SOFI), and the Regional Asia Pacific Overview of Food Security and Nutrition series.

It is backed up by the global SOFI methodology and approach.

The Report has benefited from extensive consultations at Federal and provincial level, as well as the review of the technical committee.

Minister for National Food Security and Research Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar will be the chief gust of the report launching ceremony and highlight the government initiatives for ensuring food safety and security in the country.

The representatives of other UN agencies, senior officials of the concerned ministries and departments would attend the launching ceremony and share their experiences and expertise for the decision making.

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Agriculture 2019 From Government Share Asia

Recent Stories

WADA banns global sports events from Russia

4 minutes ago

UAE participates in meeting of Arab League Intelle ..

9 minutes ago

17 minutes ago

UAE President appoints new FNC Secretary-General

24 minutes ago

Dubai Police receives Japanese Police Delegation

24 minutes ago

Despite rise in literacy in Pakistan, only 1 in 5 ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.