Report On Power Sector "Glorious Years In Pakistan" Launched

Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2024 | 09:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) A work report of the "Glorious 11-Years – How Chinese Companies Reshaped the Power Sector in Pakistan” and “Business Climate Index of Chinese Companies in Pakistan” as success stories was launched here on Sunday.

The launching ceremony was arranged by the China Chamber of Commerce in Pakistan (CCCPK).

Those who attended the event included Liu Yanggang, Vice General Manager of Three Gorges South Asia Investment Company in Pakistan.

Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Information Atta Tarar and others were present on the occasion. 

The participants highlighted the performance and achievements of Chinese companies in the energy sector in Pakistan.

