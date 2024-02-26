Report on successful 'Zero Out-of-School Campaign' to be launched Tuesday

A report on the data from the successful "Zero Out of School Campaign" in Islamabad will be launched on Tuesday, February 27, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) A report on the data from the successful "Zero Out of school Campaign" in Islamabad will be launched on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

The report is a joint effort of the Pakistan Institute of education, the Ministry of Education, and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Officials from the Ministry of Education, Dr. Shahid Sarwar, Director General of the Pakistan Institute of Education, and JICA officials will jointly launch the report at 10:00 am at the Allama Iqbal Open University VC Auditorium.