Report on sugar crisis unprecedented: Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, Shaukat Basra

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, Shaukat Basra on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's step to making report on sugar crisis public was unprecedented in the country's political history.

Talking to a private news channel he said that incumbent premier kept ''zero tolerace'' against profiteers and government was waiting for the findings of forensic report.

On April 25th, he said, the forensic report would clear the picture. The institutions were independent to ensure transparency,he further added.

Opposition parties could not digest the elevated popularity of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government among the masses as it has set an unparalleled example by releasing the report, he remarked.