Report On Sugar Scam Made Public, Action Being Taken Against Responsible: Ali Nawaz

Wed 01st July 2020 | 09:30 PM

Report on sugar scam made public, action being taken against responsible: Ali Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan Wednesday said after formation of the inquiry commission on sugar scam, its report was made public first time in the history and the action was being taken in accordance with recommendations of the report against the responsible.

Earlier, various inquiry commissions were formed but not single commission had made its report public so far and the credit went to leadership of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said this while talking to private tv channel.

He further said Pakistan International Airline (PIA), Pakistan Steel Mills and other state-owned institutes had suffered big losses due to outdated policies and bad governance of previous governments during last 10 years.

During ongoing PTI regime, the revenues of PIA had increased, he said adding besides, the exports and foreign direct investment had also shown a growth which had decline during the tenures of previous governments.

