QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Federal Minister for Human Rights Khalil George said that in every report published on the situation of human rights, Pakistan is far better than our neighbour country. He said that violence against women, violation of minorities’ rights and child abuse in India are worse than any other country.

Khalil said like Pakistan no country exists in the world where women's rights have been ensured and also provided equal opportunities in every field.

The minister said we should learn from these reports and work jointly to move the country forward. He said that further efforts should be taken to provide an environment like home in Dar ul Amans. He said that women's right is equal across the globe and islam is also talking about animal rights.

He said the Ministry of Human Rights would initiate training programs for staff deputed in Dar ul Amans to protect the rights of residents. Minister Khalil George said that women’s shelters are an essential component of a comprehensive response to violence against women.

“The NCHR report on Dar ul Amans has revealed some very urgent issues. The availability and accessibility of women’s shelters is an urgent matter,” he added while stressing collaborative efforts to address these issues.

The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) and UN Women, launched “More than Shelters, Needs Assessment of Dar ul Amans and Shelters in Pakistan” - a comprehensive report on the state of women's shelters, in Dar ul Amans, in Pakistan.

The report is based on extensive on-site research, comprehensive inspections, and in-depth interviews with residents of the shelters. It focuses on identifying gaps in policies, implementation, and budgets, providing actionable recommendations for strengthening these essential services.

The launch event was organized as part of the activities to commemorate ‘16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence’ aligning with the 2023 theme ‘Invest to Prevent Violence against Women and Girls.’ The report launch was aimed at initiating a collective effort towards enhancing the quality and effectiveness of women's shelters and was attended by representatives of governmental bodies, civil society, women's groups, and the international community.

In-depth interviews with residents of Dar-ul-Amans revealed, that the largest group (70 per cent) comprised girls and young women aged 14-30 years and most of the residents were illiterate and married with 92 per cent married before they reached 20 years of age. Almost all had faced multiple forms of violence including physical, psychological, sexual, and financial abuse.

Physical inspections of Dar-ul-Amans across all provinces revealed that the external environment of these shelters was not found to be satisfactory whereas the condition of interior spaces was also generally inadequate, and there were no visitors’ rooms, separate counselling rooms, or libraries in certain shelters, internet facilities and Psychologists were not available at all shelters.

In addition to that, there was no systematic complaint-handling mechanism or rehabilitation program in the shelters, and vocational training was widely felt to be outdated. These facilities were generally not fully equipped to meet the needs of residents’ children. Besides that, the positions of medical officer, psychologist, assistant, and computer operator were vacant in four shelters.

The report makes numerous legislative and policy recommendations. It suggests revised SOPs for all shelters, based on the specific provincial context/requirements and strong monitoring mechanisms for the implementation of provincial domestic violence laws.

The report also calls for a review and increase in budgetary allocations for these facilities and inclusive and women-friendly shelter infrastructure. It also stresses assuring a homely atmosphere and accessibility for violence survivors. It suggests a dedicated helpline at the provincial level and a complaint-handling mechanism in place for the support to survivors.

Chairperson NCHR Rabiya Javeri Agha said that Dar ul Amans provide essential aspects of protection, services, and resources that enable women and their children to recover from the violence, rebuild self-esteem, and take steps to regain a self-determined and independent life. “However, in Pakistan, the conditions of these facilities leave much to be desired, as the first-hand experiences of survivors obtained through this study indicate,” she said.

Country Representative for UN Women in Pakistan Sharmeela Rassool highlighted the role of UN Women in strengthening essential services for survivors, especially shelters and said,” This report not only sheds light on the challenges but also presents a roadmap for tangible improvements.

UN Women is poised to drive positive change, advocating for the rights and well-being of women in shelters and contributing to a society where every woman can seek refuge, rebuild her life, and flourish.” She expressed hope that the report would serve as a valuable resource in advocating for meaningful reforms and a robust system that prioritizes the safety and well-being of survivors within shelters.