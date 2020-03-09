UrduPoint.com
Report On Wheat, Sugar Shortage To Address All Concerns Of Opposition: National Assembly Told

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 09:27 PM

Report on wheat, sugar shortage to address all concerns of opposition: National Assembly told

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday informed the National Assembly that the report of the committee formed to investigate shortage of wheat and sugar in the country would address all concerns of the opposition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday informed the National Assembly that the report of the committee formed to investigate shortage of wheat and sugar in the country would address all concerns of the opposition.

Responding to a point of order raised by Khawaja Muhammad Asif of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, he said the committee had submitted its initial report to Prime Minister Imran Khan, who asked it more questions about the problem.

"Hopefully the committee's report will be received during the current week. If the opposition's concerns were not addressed in the report, the n their demand for a parliamentary committee can be considered," he added.

He, however, expressed the hope that all the concerns of the opposition would be addressed by the committee in its findings.

The PML-N leader demanded formation of a parliamentary committee to pinpoint those elements involved in the shortage of wheat and sugar.

He also asked the government to share the report of the committee formed by the prime minister with the parliament.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry asked the opposition to give a deadline about the return of Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif to Pakistan.

Responding to another point, he said the representatives of Office Management Group (OMG) were taken on board by the reform committee headed by Dr Ishrat Husain. As regards their fresh concerns, the committee had approached them to hear their point of view.

