Report Regarding Saudi Role In Assessment Of Pakistan's FATF Action Plan "false And Baseless": FO Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 04:55 PM

Report regarding Saudi role in assessment of Pakistan's FATF Action Plan

Pakistan on Thursday categorically rejected as "false and baseless" the story circulating in a segment of media regarding the role of Saudi Arabia in the assessment of Pakistan's Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Action Plan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Thursday categorically rejected as "false and baseless" the story circulating in a segment of media regarding the role of Saudi Arabia in the assessment of Pakistan's Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Action Plan.

"Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy strong fraternal ties and the two countries have always cooperated with each other on all matters of bilateral, regional and international importance," Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement issued here.

"Pakistan greatly values its relations with the brotherly Saudi Arabia and firmly rejects such malicious propaganda," he added.

The Spokesperson said that FATF will announce its assessment of Pakistan's progress on the Action Plan and the future course of action after conclusion of its Plenary Meeting.

