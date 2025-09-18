Report released on flood relief efforts in Sukkur division

Commissioner Sukkur Division, Abid Saleem Qureshi on Thursday has released a detailed report on the ongoing flood relief efforts in the division. According to the report, significant progress has been made in providing relief to the affected population

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Sukkur Division, Abid Saleem Qureshi on Thursday has released a detailed report on the ongoing flood relief efforts in the division. According to the report, significant progress has been made in providing relief to the affected population.

A total of 24 relief camps have been activated across Sukkur, Khairpur, and Ghotki districts, offering essential facilities to those displaced by the floods. Specifically, 4 relief camps are operational in Sukkur, 12 in Khairpur, and 8 in Ghotki. As of now, 383 flood affectees are residing in 2 relief camps in Sukkur, while 227 are housed in 2 tent cities in Ghotki.

The Health Department has established 40 medical camps, including mobile camps, to cater to the medical needs of the affected population. These camps have treated 38,517 patients, including 3 snake bite cases, 1 dog bite case, and 1 cardiac patient.

The Livestock Department has also taken measures to care for the animals affected by the floods. A total of 22 veterinary camps have been set up, and 326,762 livestock have been relocated to safe areas. Additionally, 480,838 animals have been treated and vaccinated.

The Commissioner stated that necessary facilities were being provided to the flood affectees on the directives of the Chief Minister Sindh. He urged those in need of assistance to contact the 24-hour control rooms established in each district.

He advised the flood affectees to reach out to the following numbers for help including 0719310600, 0719310601, 0243920203 and 0723661566

The efforts of the administration and relief teams are ongoing and updates will continue to be provided as the situation develops.