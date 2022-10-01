UrduPoint.com

Report Reveals 19,961 Afghan Refugees Children Living In Capital

Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Report reveals 19,961 Afghan refugees children living in Capital

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :A report revealed that around 2.14 percent from out of a total of 837.970 million afghan refugees including19,961children, were living in Islamabad.

The said report was titled as "Inquiry on Street Children living in ICT and Challenges" the report was forwarded by Ombudsman.

An overwhelming majority of them reached Pakistan through alternative channels were unregistered asylum seekers. Some were found to have just a pre-screening issued by an NGO in 2020. However, no processing seemed to have taken place, said a report.

\778

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad 2020 From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Alia Bhatt shares glimpses of her maternity clothe ..

Alia Bhatt shares glimpses of her maternity clothes brands

28 minutes ago
 China announces over $90mln assistance so far for ..

China announces over $90mln assistance so far for Pakistan: Nong Rong

57 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Phil Salt brings England back into the ..

Pak Vs Eng: Phil Salt brings England back into the series with magnificent 88 no ..

3 hours ago
 Federal Cabinet constitutes committee to investiga ..

Federal Cabinet constitutes committee to investigate leaked cipher

3 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to deepen relations with UAE: P ..

Pakistan committed to deepen relations with UAE: PM

4 hours ago
 Govt announces significant decrease in POL prices

Govt announces significant decrease in POL prices

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.