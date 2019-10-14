Report says People of Occupied Kashmir turning to civil disobedience

(@fidahassanain)

Indian media share report of academicians and journalists which reveals that anger is simmering in Occupied Kashmir.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-14th Oct, 2019) The people of Occupied Kashmir are turning to civil disobedience move to show their anger and resistance to Indian government for stripping of special status of disputed territory, a report suggested.

A fact finding report released by activists, journalists and academics show that the people of Occupied Kashmir have anger on the steps taken by the Indian government including curfew and other restrictions imposed there, Indian media revealed. They said Modi government’s constitutional amendment and sending additional troops in the disputed territory is major cause of this urge among the people of Occupied Kashmir who are now resorting to civil disobedience.

The people have refused to open shops and schools, the reports say, adding that the Indian forces are forcing the shop keepers to open their shops but they are showing resistance. In many parts of the disputed valley, the children were detained by the Indian army and also subjected to violence and torture, the reports say.

“It is intentionally being done to observe civil disobedience in the people,” the report shared by media said.

It also pointed out that Kashmiris have chosen to respond back to express their anger at the Indian authorities for betraying them.

The special report, the media reports suggested, had also revealed that the people in Kashmir are no longer interested in an interaction with the Indian State. “That is now dead,” it established.

The people, it said, were waiting for curfew to be lifted and then they would come out and express their feelings about Modi government and its plan of stripping of Occupied Kashmir’s special status. The phenomenon of silent protest and civil disobedience may just be the lull before an impending storm, the report warned.

Prime Minster Imran Khan at number of occasions has said that the people of occupied Kashmir will respond rigorously to Indian government’s nefarious design of depriving Occupied Kashmir of its special status and encouraging Hindus and others to buy land in the disputed territory.