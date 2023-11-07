Report to be sought to ease travel for KP commuters to Islamabad Airport: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Solangi, informed the Senate on Tuesday that a report would be sought from the Ministry of Communication to facilitate commuters traveling from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to reach Islamabad International Airport via Motorway-1.

In response to concerns raised about the challenges faced by commuters traveling from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to the absence of a dedicated access route from the M-1 Section to Islamabad International Airport, he said, "It is imperative to address the issues experienced by commuters. We will approach the relevant ministry for a solution, and if feasible, work on resolving this matter will be initiated during the caretaker government's tenure."