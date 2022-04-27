UrduPoint.com

Report Traffic Violations, Overcharging On Helpline 130: IG Motorway Police

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2022 | 12:38 PM

Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police Inam Ghani on Wednesday urged people to report over-speeding, overloading and overcharging on 130 Help Line during Eid-ul-Fitr rush-days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police Inam Ghani on Wednesday urged people to report over-speeding, overloading and overcharging on 130 Help Line during Eid-ul-Fitr rush-days.

In a video message on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, he said that in case of violation strict action will be taken under National Highway Safety Ordinance 2000.

Inam Ghani said that such vehicles can be fined Rs 5000 and will also face one month jail.

He also urged the road users to exercise extra precaution during the upcoming weekend on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. He said that it was very important to practice safe driving behaviors during Eid rush days.

Inspector General called on everyone planning to travel for the holiday to follow safe driving tips to ensure their own safety and of others.

He said that drivers should drive slowly and avoid reckless driving.

