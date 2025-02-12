Open Menu

Reportage Group, RUDA Forge Partnership To Revolutionise Pakistan’s Real Estate Landscape

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2025 | 07:02 PM

Reportage Group, RUDA forge partnership to revolutionise Pakistan’s real estate landscape

A new chapter in real estate and urban development has begun with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Reportage Group and the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA)

The strategic alignment aims to introduce world-class real estate projects across Pakistan.

The partnership, led by Andrea Nucera, Managing Director of Reportage Group, and Imran Amin, Chief Executive Officer of RUDA and Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), was formalised in Abu Dhabi, signalling a new era of growth for Lahore and Pakistan, according to a spokesman for the authority.

Imran Amin said the collaboration, backed by an AED 1 billion investment, would deliver a dynamic blend of high-rise towers and townhouses in Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi, meeting the nation's growing housing demands while setting new benchmarks for urban living.

A key highlight of the partnership is the launch of Reportage Skyline Towers on February 22, 2025, within RUDA's world-renowned riverfront city. Designed to offer international-standard living, this project will redefine Lahore's skyline and elevate its real estate landscape.

Andrea Nucera expressed excitement about the project, stating, "With Reportage Skyline Towers, we are introducing a world-class residential experience and strengthening our presence in Pakistan’s growing property market."

Imran Amin also shared his enthusiasm, adding that RUDA was committed to transforming Lahore into a modern, sustainable urban centre, with the partnership marking a major step in that vision.

