Reported cracker attack on JI Rally leaves 33 participants injured

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :As many as 33 participants of Jamat-e-Islami Rally taken out in connection with Youm-i-Istehsal-i-Kashmir (Military Siege of Kashmir Day), were injured in reported cracker attack on a major thoroughfare here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson of the Sindh Health department among 33 injured, seven were brought to the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center, 11 were taken to Aga Khan Hospital, 10 were shifted to Liaquat National hospital and five injured were taken to Al-Mustafa hospital.

Earlier, Executive Director JPMC Dr. Seemi Jamali has told media that the injured of the JI Rally attack which were brought to her facility - all in stable condition.

The Day to mark completion of first year of Military Siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian Armed forced was registered by series of events by different organizations in the metropolis, throughout the day.

The incident took place when the participants of rally were moving from Bait-ul-Mukarram Mosque to Hasan Square on University Road here.

The Sindh Health department has also declared emergency in all its health facilities in the metropolis to provide immediate medical cover to the injured.