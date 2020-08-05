UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reported Cracker Attack On JI Rally Leaves 33 Participants Injured

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 11:20 PM

Reported cracker attack on JI Rally leaves 33 participants injured

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :As many as 33 participants of Jamat-e-Islami Rally taken out in connection with Youm-i-Istehsal-i-Kashmir (Military Siege of Kashmir Day), were injured in reported cracker attack on a major thoroughfare here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson of the Sindh Health department among 33 injured, seven were brought to the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center, 11 were taken to Aga Khan Hospital, 10 were shifted to Liaquat National hospital and five injured were taken to Al-Mustafa hospital.

Earlier, Executive Director JPMC Dr. Seemi Jamali has told media that the injured of the JI Rally attack which were brought to her facility - all in stable condition.

The Day to mark completion of first year of Military Siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian Armed forced was registered by series of events by different organizations in the metropolis, throughout the day.

The incident took place when the participants of rally were moving from Bait-ul-Mukarram Mosque to Hasan Square on University Road here.

The Sindh Health department has also declared emergency in all its health facilities in the metropolis to provide immediate medical cover to the injured.

Related Topics

Sindh India Injured Attack Road Jammu Mosque Post Media All From

Recent Stories

MoHAP exempts volunteers of the COVID-19 inactivat ..

29 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 43,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews KHDA&#039;s preparatio ..

2 hours ago

Over 25 countries to participate in ‘Virtual Tol ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak applauds graduates at ..

2 hours ago

Samsung Unveils Five New Power Devices in the Gala ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.