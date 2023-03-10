UrduPoint.com

Reporting Of Illegal Constructions, Housing Schemes Through GIS System Ordered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2023 | 11:31 PM

Reporting of illegal constructions, housing schemes through GIS system ordered

Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA) Muhammad Zahid Ikram on Friday directed the officials to initiate working on reporting illegal constructions and housing schemes with the help of the Geographic Information System (GIS)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA) Muhammad Zahid Ikram on Friday directed the officials to initiate working on reporting illegal constructions and housing schemes with the help of the Geographic Information System (GIS).

He said that the GIS survey of all housing schemes of MDA would also be used to conduct as it will be helpful to identify the empty plots there.

He expressed these views while taking a briefing from the directorate of Information Technology officials here on Friday.

Mr Zahid Ikram directed to establish security control room for monitoring through CCTV cameras.

Director General MDA ordered to set the schedule for conducting Directors' conferences at least three times in a month.

Implementation on IT program was being made to make public service delivery faster and more efficient. Steps should be taken to provide maximum facilities to the public, DG MDA concluded.

Director IT MDA Huzaifa, Deputy Director GIS Saifullah Khan, Deputy Director Programming Rizwan Mansha and other officers were present in the briefing.

Related Topics

Multan Technology All From Housing

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

4 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.