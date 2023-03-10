Reporting of illegal constructions, housing schemes through GIS system ordered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA) Muhammad Zahid Ikram on Friday directed the officials to initiate working on reporting illegal constructions and housing schemes with the help of the Geographic Information System (GIS).

He said that the GIS survey of all housing schemes of MDA would also be used to conduct as it will be helpful to identify the empty plots there.

He expressed these views while taking a briefing from the directorate of Information Technology officials here on Friday.

Mr Zahid Ikram directed to establish security control room for monitoring through CCTV cameras.

Director General MDA ordered to set the schedule for conducting Directors' conferences at least three times in a month.

Implementation on IT program was being made to make public service delivery faster and more efficient. Steps should be taken to provide maximum facilities to the public, DG MDA concluded.

Director IT MDA Huzaifa, Deputy Director GIS Saifullah Khan, Deputy Director Programming Rizwan Mansha and other officers were present in the briefing.