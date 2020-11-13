UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Reporting Of Written Off/waived Off Loans, Advances Of Corporate Borrowers To ECIB

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 12:09 AM

Reporting of written off/waived off loans, advances of corporate borrowers to eCIB

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to reduce the reflection period of written off/waived loans and advances for corporate borrowers in the Electronic Credit Information Bureau (eCIB) of SBP from 15 years to 10 years

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ):State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to reduce the reflection period of written off/waived loans and advances for corporate borrowers in the Electronic Credit Information Bureau (eCIB) of SBP from 15 years to 10 years.

eCIB is a repository of information about the credit history of borrowers of the banking system and is largely used by banks/financial Institutions to assess the credit worthiness of borrowers, said a news release on Thursday.

The decision follows a detailed assessment of international practices.

It has been a general impression that reflecting the negative history/ write-off for a longer period might deprive the borrowers of a fresh start and would exclude borrowers from access to finance for longer periods (following the write-offs/waivers) regardless of the borrowers' current financial performance and other favorable information.

It may be noted that various business bodies and chamber members frequently also raised such concerns. They were of the view that placing a one-time write-off/waiver in eCIB for 15 years is a long period particularly when a business has paid back or settled its transaction with the bank.

It creates difficulties for businesses in availing fresh financing for a long time.

Decreasing the reflection period to 10 years will bring our system in line with the international practice and provide a conducive business environment to boost economic activities besides helping to improve the country ranking in the Ease of Doing Survey conducted by the World Bank periodically.

Credit Information Bureau/Credit registry (eCIB) is one of the supervisory tools used worldwide to assist the supervisors in off-site supervision and on-site examinations.

The SBP established its Credit Registry i.e. eCIB in 1992 with the objective to complement its role of prudential supervision and assessment of the risk monitoring functions of its regulated FIs. Since then, the eCIB of SBP has evolved from manual to modern electronic online credit reporting system fueled by improvements in system and technology. The existing eCIB system is not only helping in the expansion of credit but also enabling FIs to move from the traditional subjective approach of granting credit to a more efficient lending process.

Related Topics

World Bank Technology Business State Bank Of Pakistan Bank Chamber May From

Recent Stories

Coalition destroys bomb-laden UAV launched by terr ..

26 minutes ago

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

2 minutes ago

Armenian Foreign Minister Discussed Karabakh by Ph ..

2 minutes ago

Police nab a gutka seller

27 minutes ago

European Hospitals on Verge of Collapse Amid Secon ..

27 minutes ago

Trump Campaign Adviser Corey Lewandowski Tests Pos ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.