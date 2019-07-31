Reports about fissures in PMLN premature: Punjab Assembly speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi

Punjab Assembly speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi says the PMLN members had contacted the PTI and were reported to have plans to form a forward bloc has returned to their party.In an interview, he said reports about fissures in PMLN are premature.

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st July, 2019) : Punjab Assembly speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi says the PMLN members had contacted the PTI and were reported to have plans to form a forward bloc has returned to their party.In an interview, he said reports about fissures in PMLN are premature.

Answering a question regarding Shehbaz Sharif, he said the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly will never quit the PMLN."Shehbaz Sharif knows vote belongs to his brother," he said. Asked to comment on Maryan Nawaz's aggressive tone, Pervaiz Elahi said it was not surprising since "opposition is always aggressive".

Answering a question regarding opposition's protest movement, he said experts sitting in government will chalk out a policy to cope with opposition.The former Punjab chief minister also rejected the impression that he has differences with Governor Chaudhry Sarwar.

"Not only we have good relations with him, we also used to contact him for social activities before he became governor," said the speaker.