Reports of closure of KKH, Naran-Babosar Route denied

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Gilgit-Baltistan Home Department on Thursday denied social media reports of suspension of public transport on Karakoram Highway (KKH) and Naran-Babosar Highway, terming them baseless and misleading.

The spokesperson of the Department clarified that all internal and external routes in Gilgit-Baltistan were open and functional, and there were no restrictions or closures in place. The spokesperson further said that the provincial government was not considering any bans or restrictions on highways. After the operation against elements challenging the state's writ in the Darel valley, the situation is completely peaceful. The public is advised not to pay attention to negative and baseless news and to discourage the spread of rumors on social media, the spokesperson added.