Reports Of Closure Of KKH, Naran-Babosar Route Denied
Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2024 | 09:05 PM
Gilgit-Baltistan Home Department on Thursday denied social media reports of suspension of public transport on Karakoram Highway (KKH) and Naran-Babosar Highway, terming them baseless and misleading
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Gilgit-Baltistan Home Department on Thursday denied social media reports of suspension of public transport on Karakoram Highway (KKH) and Naran-Babosar Highway, terming them baseless and misleading.
The spokesperson of the Department clarified that all internal and external routes in Gilgit-Baltistan were open and functional, and there were no restrictions or closures in place. The spokesperson further said that the provincial government was not considering any bans or restrictions on highways. After the operation against elements challenging the state's writ in the Darel valley, the situation is completely peaceful. The public is advised not to pay attention to negative and baseless news and to discourage the spread of rumors on social media, the spokesperson added.
Recent Stories
Minister directs timely completion of work on flood protecting projects
KP Speaker condoles demise of voltage accident victim in Mansehra
Hot, dry, partly cloudy weather forecast in Sukkur
CPO visits martyrs monument, laid floral wreath
PARC in collaboration with TIKA established two labs
Flood control plan reviewed
KP Govt to deploy 40,000 personnel for security during Muharram
Chairman EPZA urges business community to set up private EPZs
Pakistan, Kazakhstan discuss bilateral cooperation in sports, tourism
Pakistan to host SCO Summit this year in Oct
Shan Masood to lead Pakistan team in upcoming Test series against Bangladesh
Punjab CM defends Defamation Act 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister directs timely completion of work on flood protecting projects13 seconds ago
-
KP Speaker condoles demise of voltage accident victim in Mansehra17 seconds ago
-
CPO visits martyrs monument, laid floral wreath21 seconds ago
-
Flood control plan reviewed9 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to deploy 40,000 personnel for security during Muharram9 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to host SCO Summit this year in Oct57 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM defends Defamation Act 20241 hour ago
-
PM decides to call APC on Azm-e-Isteham Operation1 hour ago
-
HEC, UNHCR discuss collaborative initiatives for Afghan refugees in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman ‘Atif’ pays tribute to Alan Faqeer2 hours ago
-
PP-145 election: Tribunal grants time to MPA to respond2 hours ago
-
Sukkur Police issues traffic plan for Muharram2 hours ago