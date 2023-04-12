Reports of differences in PML (N) baseless: Murtaza Abbasi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and Member National Assembly Javed Murtaza Abbasi Wednesday dispelled the impression of any reports about the differences in the Pakistan Muslim League (N) and termed it roamers and baseless.

Talking to media men, Javed Murtaza Abbasi said that the reports of differences in the Muslim League (N) are baseless. Some leaders were hoping that this time they will get higher positions, Javed Murtaza Abbasi said.

Some leaders disagreed over not getting the posts, but there was no violation of party discipline, Javed Murtaza Abbasi clarified.

He said, Muslim League is a big party, there are small differences and could be addressed amicably.

In the Muslim League government, 70 percent of the arrears of the province have been given, Javed Murtaza Abbasi replied to a question. Why Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arrears were not taken during the PTI regime, Javed Murtaza Abbasi questioned.

He said it is the job of the provincial government to take money from the Federal government.

There is a caretaker government in the province, if the elected government comes after the election, then these issues will be resolved, Javed Murtaza Abbasi said.