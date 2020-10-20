Reports of eight standing committees laid in Senate

The chairmen of various committees and members have presented reports of their respective committees in the Upper House of the Parliament on Tuesday on important tasks assigned to them on behalf of the chairmen

Senator Dr Asif Kirmani, present the report of the Committee on a Privilege Motion No.2(299)/2020-M on behalf of chairman Ayesha Raza Farooq. The motion was moved by Senator Kauda Babar against the then Chairperson Federal board of Revenue (FBR) regarding non-convening of the meetings of FBR Policy Board of which he was a Member nominated from Senate of Pakistan.

Senator Nuzhat Sadiq, Chairperson, Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs, presented reports of the Committee on a point of Public Importance raised by Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi on 27th July, 2020, regarding rent/demurrage charges on goods imported during lockdown/Corona Pandemic. The second report was on a point of Public Importance raised by Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi regarding early closing of offices of shipping lines.

Dr Asif Kirmani presented the report of the Committee on the subject matter of starred question No. 346, asked by Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar on June, 10, 2020 regarding the names, parentage, designations and departments of the Government officers and officials who were receiving BISP stipends in the Names of their relatives and have been excluded from BISP roll since December, 2019 with province wise break-up.

Senator Fida Muhammad, Chairman, Standing Committee on Power presented report of the Committee on a Point of Public Importance raised by Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar on July 20, 2020, regarding provision of electricity to Chromite-Mining Areas of Muslim Bagh, District Qilla Saifullah, Balochistan.

Senator Faisal Javed, Chairman, Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, presented report of the Committee on a Point of Public Importance raised by Senator Abdul Rehman Malik on January 14, 2020, regarding issue of equal representation in tv talk shows on ptv.

Senator Abdul Rehman Malik, Chairman, Standing Committee on Interior presented report of the Committee on a Point of Public Importance raised by Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem on January 13, 2020, regarding rights of special people.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman, Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, presented report of the Committee on the subject matter of starred question No. 14, asked by Senator Nuzhat Sadiq on March 4, 2020 regarding the amount contributed by Pakistan so far towards financing of South Asian University (SAU) established by SAARC countries in the US.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman, Standing Committee on ForeignAffairs, presented report of the Committee on a point of Public Importance raised by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed on August 18, 2020, regarding issuance of notice by FBR to the Ambassador of Palestine.