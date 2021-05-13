(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that reports of putting Shahbaz Sharif's name on Exit Contol List ( ECL) on Eid day were not correct.

In a tweet, he said no such notification has been issued yet.

However, the Cabinet Committee has recommended that Shahbaz Sharif's name should be included in the ECL and it will be implemented as per normal procedure, the minister remarked.