Reports of stall allotment in women bazaar G-10 baseless: DC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon Thursday refuted the news item circulating in some news sections about the transparency in allotment process of stalls at G-10 women bazaar and termed it baseless fabricated.

The DC in a news statement clarified that the stalls in the bazaars yet to be allotted through balloting, whereas the application were still opened which can be submitted to the Manager Arts and Crafts Village, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad till July 2nd.

After the closing date an impartial and transparent balloting would be conducted for the allotment of stalls in which all the applications received would be included.

He appealed to the media to ensure the authenticity of news before publishing in their news papers.

Earlier the advertisement for stall allotment in women bazaar was appeared in news papers on February 2022.