Reports of standing bodies on Foreign Affairs, IT presented in Senate

(@imziishan)

As many as two reports of the Standing Committees including Foreign Affairs and Information Technology and Telecommunication were presented in the Senate on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ):As many as two reports of the Standing Committees including Foreign Affairs and Information Technology and Telecommunication were presented in the Senate on Tuesday.

Chairman Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Mushahid Hussain Sayed, presented the report of the Standing Committee regarding arrest of a Pakistani citizen in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia due to expiry of visa and Senator Kasloon Parveen on behalf of Senator Rubina Khalid presented the report of the Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication on issue of payment of increase in pension of the retired employees of the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) in the Upper House of the Parliament.