Reports Of Summoning Chinese Envoy For Demarche Incorrect: FO Spox
Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Thursday contradicted as "incorrect" the news reports being run by some television channels about the summoning of the Chinese Ambassador to the Foreign Office for demarche.
"The story being run by some channels about the summoning of the Chinese Ambassador to the Foreign Office for demarche is incorrect," the spokesperson said in a statement.
She clarified that the Chinese ambassador regularly visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
"Please desist from propagating such sensational stories," she advised.
