Reports of suspects of coronavirus in Punjab negative: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmen Rashid in a meeting of cabinet committee here on Thursday reviewed advance measures and the recent situation of suspected cases of coronavirus throughout the province.

Capt. (R) Muhammad Usman Younas and Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan informed the meeting about the advance precautionary measures being taken throughout the province to cope with corona virus.

Secretary Information & Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar informed the meeting about the media coverage of print and electronic media about corona virus.

The medical experts gave valuable suggestions regarding precautionary and preventive measures from corona virus.

The health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that people should strictly implement the hygienic principles.

She said that an effective advertisement campaign was also being run for creating maximum awareness among the masses regarding corona virus. All the results of the tests taken from suspected corona virus patients are negative in Punjab. All the necessary medical equipments and medicines are available in abundance in all ICUs.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid said the screening process of passengers at the airports and on land routes were being carried out. Informative booklets have been distributed among the teachers and students of public schools in the province.

She urged media to play its positive role for creating awareness among the masses regarding corona virus. Government is also monitoring advance measures being taken and awareness campaign being spread among the masses regarding corona virus.

She directed that all concerned departments should work in a coordinated manner regarding adopting preventive measures from corona virus.

Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Provincial Energy Minister Muhammad AkhtarMalik, MPA Mussarat Jamshed Cheema , DIG Operations Punjab Sohail Sukhera, Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Capt. (R) Muhammad Usman Yunis, Secretary Information & Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar, Special Secretary Finance, Secretary Schools, Secretary Local Government, Director General PDMA and other officersattended the meeting.