Reports on three legislative proposals, six periodical reports laid in National Assembly

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 03:20 PM

The National Assembly on Thursday witnessed presentation of three reports on as many government bills, two annual reports of various departments and six periodical reports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The National Assembly on Thursday witnessed presentation of three reports on as many government bills, two annual reports of various departments and six periodical reports.

Chairman Standing Committee on Law and Justice Riaz Fatyana presented reports of the Committee on the Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Section-4), the Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Section-7) and the Enforcement of Women's Property Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

On behalf of Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan laid the annual report of Universal Service and Research and Development Fund of the Federal Government.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan presented the annual report of the National Economic Council for the Financial Year, 2018-19.

A total of six periodical reports of Standing Committees on Railways, Communications, Defence, Privatization, Housing and Works and Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan were presented in the House for the period January - June, 2019 as required by rule 234-A of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, 2007.

